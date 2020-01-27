Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,335 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,270,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,693. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $240.63 and a 12 month high of $305.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.