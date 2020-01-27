Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Aspiriant LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aspiriant LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $46,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,146.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 274,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $120.37 and a 12-month high of $139.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

