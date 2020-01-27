Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,860,000 after acquiring an additional 390,285 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,858,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after acquiring an additional 67,155 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,632,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,328,000 after acquiring an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,199,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $169,856,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.35. 568,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $170.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

