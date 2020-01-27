Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,802,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 44,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 682,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,997,000 after acquiring an additional 26,188 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.10. 1,492,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,372. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

