Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 136.7% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.98 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.68 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.65 and its 200 day moving average is $80.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

