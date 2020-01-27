Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by JOYN Advisors Inc.

JOYN Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.4% of JOYN Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.99. 3,047,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.97. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

