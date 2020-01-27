Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.32. 223,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,416. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.72. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4493 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

