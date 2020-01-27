Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.47. 8,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,575. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.38 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.768 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

