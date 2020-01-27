Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.8% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $6.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $254.05. 1,070,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,874. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $174.43 and a 12-month high of $263.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

