Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,875. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $77.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.79.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

