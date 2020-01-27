VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 83.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,950 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDXJ. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 718.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period.

GDXJ stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $41.31. 13,351,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,971,453. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.97. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.23.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1638 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

