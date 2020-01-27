VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF alerts:

In other VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF news, insider Coote Gavin purchased 5,000,000 shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.03 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

HYD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.22. 49,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,775. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.2202 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.