Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VALU stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.88. 15,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The firm has a market cap of $306.02 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Value Line has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Get Value Line alerts:

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 33.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 140.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Value Line by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Value Line by 85.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 15,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.