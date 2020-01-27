Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Decreased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 102.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,686,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

