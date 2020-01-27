Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer Buys 98,231 Shares

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 98,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 423,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,434. Vaccinex Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $102.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 4,740.03% and a negative return on equity of 585.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vaccinex Inc will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCNX shares. ValuEngine lowered Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vaccinex stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vaccinex worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

