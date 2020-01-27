Usca Ria LLC Sells 72,407 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Usca Ria LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,407 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.0% of Usca Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 55,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 105,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 38,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE opened at $39.60 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $220.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.41.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

