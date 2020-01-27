Usca Ria LLC Increases Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 164,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,514 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in BP by 58.1% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,611,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in BP by 3,772.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 1.5% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BP by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 222,567 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 878,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day moving average of $38.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.