Usca Ria LLC Has $6.91 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.89. The stock had a trading volume of 530,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,615. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.39. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $134.48 and a 52 week high of $169.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.