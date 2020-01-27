Usca Ria LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,374 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 77.1% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $34,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IVZ. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI cut Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 390,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,571. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

