Usca Ria LLC Buys 2,172 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, hitting $96.16. The stock had a trading volume of 46,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,334. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.