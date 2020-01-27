Usca Ria LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 62,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,144.7% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.24. 8,953,331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,875,104. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $160.99 and a twelve month high of $225.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

