USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will post sales of $174.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.60 million to $177.25 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $171.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full year sales of $693.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $686.30 million to $697.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $716.88 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $725.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow USA Compression Partners.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 3.07% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.88 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USAC. UBS Group lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAC. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 819.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. USA Compression Partners has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $19.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.37%.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

