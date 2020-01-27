Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.72 Million

Analysts expect that Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) will announce $62.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.96 million and the lowest is $62.54 million. Upland Software reported sales of $45.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full year sales of $219.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.11 million to $219.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $261.98 million, with estimates ranging from $259.30 million to $265.44 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Upland Software’s revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 40.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Upland Software by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.80. 127,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

