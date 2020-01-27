Unobtanium (UNO) Reaches Market Cap of $10.77 Million

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $53.40 or 0.00615809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and C-CEX. Unobtanium has a market cap of $10.77 million and $571.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,665.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.68 or 0.04127789 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000415 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,612 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

