UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,704 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.3% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $729,412,000 after acquiring an additional 437,189 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $374,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after acquiring an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE UNH opened at $280.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $277.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock worth $6,810,430. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.