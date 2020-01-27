United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC trimmed its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up 2.2% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in United Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $153.19 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $113.77 and a one year high of $155.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,912.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

