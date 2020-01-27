United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Update

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 615,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the December 31st total of 764,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.13. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $83,683.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,011.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 29.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 379.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United States Cellular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

