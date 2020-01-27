Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,650,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the December 31st total of 10,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 16.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE UNT opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Unit has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Get Unit alerts:

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $155.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.87 million. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. Unit’s revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unit will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $81,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 47.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 252,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 34,058 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Unit by 135.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 260,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unit in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.