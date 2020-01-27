UBP Investment Advisors SA Acquires 34,292 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,292 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 7.8% of UBP Investment Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,672,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,197 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 342.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,686,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,614 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,339,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 939.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,896,000 after purchasing an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,248,000.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,142,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,983,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.