Ubiq Price Reaches $0.0740 (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $3.15 million and $132.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.