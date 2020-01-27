Tufton Capital Management Has $11.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

