Tufton Capital Management Has $11.89 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tufton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
XOM opened at $66.32 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $282.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.65.
Exxon Mobil Profile
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.
