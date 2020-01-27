Tsfg LLC Trims Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 315,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in General Motors by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,394,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,246,000 after buying an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in General Motors by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 890,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,313,000 after buying an additional 315,791 shares in the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 10,356,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,471,755. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.08 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

