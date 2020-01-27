Tsfg LLC Purchases Shares of 894 iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 99,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 45,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EZA traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. The company had a trading volume of 879,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,879. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

