Tsfg LLC Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 285.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 553.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VLUE traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $88.01. The company had a trading volume of 319,220 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.34 and its 200 day moving average is $84.30.

