Tsfg LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.31. The stock had a trading volume of 994,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,585. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.67. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $179.92 and a 1 year high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

