Tsfg LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Tsfg LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.96. 1,086,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,032. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $53.99.

