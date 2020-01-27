Tsfg LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 421,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.67. 571,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,893. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $35.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.20.

