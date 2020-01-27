Tsfg LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Tsfg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $2.74 on Monday, hitting $179.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,804. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.69 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.9912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

