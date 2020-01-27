Tsfg LLC Acquires 1,685 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 337.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,467,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 965,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after buying an additional 568,535 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 627,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 627,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,240,000 after buying an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 541,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after buying an additional 708,868 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 7,827,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,673. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.00.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

