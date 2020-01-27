TrustVerse (TRV) Price Tops $0.0098

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. TrustVerse has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $140,006.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.06 or 0.05529157 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128152 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002679 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,168,538 tokens. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

