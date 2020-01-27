Truepoint Inc. Takes $318,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPAB. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 268.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of SPAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.82. 856,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.90 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

