Truepoint Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,618,000 after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after acquiring an additional 96,274 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.31. The company had a trading volume of 274,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,925. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $120.37 and a 52 week high of $139.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $1.0157 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.