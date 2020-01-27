Truepoint Inc. Has $7.79 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Truepoint Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises 0.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,572.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

SCHH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,406. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23.

