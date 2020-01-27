Tristel (LON:TSTL) Sets New 12-Month High at $400.00

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 71351 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.50 ($4.91).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 372.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 317.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94.

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

