Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Short Interest Update

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,700 shares, a growth of 149.0% from the December 31st total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TRIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ TRIL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,408,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,649. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.89. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.61.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trillium Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 110,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

