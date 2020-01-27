Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Short Interest Update

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the December 31st total of 821,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 769,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 52,340 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 51.4% during the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,043,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 354,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 437,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 66.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 166,073 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.13. The company had a trading volume of 612,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,164. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.85.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

