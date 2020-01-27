Transform Wealth LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 351.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Hansel E. Tookes II sold 2,345 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $29,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,325 shares of company stock worth $2,481,690 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $29.36 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.55.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

