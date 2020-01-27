Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 734 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 899,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14,359.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 433,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,218,000 after purchasing an additional 430,639 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 138.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

MKC traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.73. 12,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.78. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $174.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

