Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 543 Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

ROM traded up $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.53. 2,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,150. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $185.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

