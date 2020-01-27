Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 436 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for approximately 1.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 0.32% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $9,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.32. The stock had a trading volume of 158,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,094. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $161.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.2685 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

